The government says it is currently in the process of formulating the Climate Change Bill which has reached an advanced stage.

Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Director, Ephraim Shitima said the bill once enacted into law will provide a legal framework to address issues of climate change.

Speaking in Lusaka today during the inaugural meeting of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Climate Change, Action Group, Mr Shitima said aspects of the Green Economy have been incorporated into the draft bill.

He expressed optimism that the bill will be enacted into law soon.

And Mr Shitima said his ministry is also developing the Green Growth Strategy.

“This is a flagship programme for this administration. At the policy and legislation level, we are taking care of that. You need a specific vehicle that will help translate this policy statement into actionable and implementable measures on the ground. Green Growth Strategy is being formulated and it is one that is going to help us implement most of the measures in this green economy dimension,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Shitima said SMEs should take advantage of Government’s green growth efforts by embracing different innovations. He said SMEs are key in helping government attain a green economy for the country.

“All these elements of green growth, efficient use of resources, the use of green and clean energy, the waste management and all that, the Small and Medium Enterprises are expected to implement most of these measures. You expect these entities to be innovative,” he said.

Speaking virtually, European Union (EU) Head of Section Macroeconomics, Private Sector and Rural Development, Matthias Reusing said his institution will support Zambia in developing the green growth strategy.

Mr Reusing said there is a need for technical assistance to help people access green funds from financial institutions.