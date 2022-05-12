9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Headlines
President Hichilema is tomorrow expected in the Copperbelt

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow Friday, May 13, expected in the Copperbelt Province for a one day working visit.

Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo has disclosed in an interview with ZANIS in Ndola today, that the plane carrying the Head of State is expected to land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola at 09:00 hours and will be received by the Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo and Heads of Government Departments.

He said the President will proceed to Mpongwe District where he is expected to officiate at this year’s National Agriculture Field Day being organised by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) to be held at a farm in Mukumpu area located in Ndubeni Chiefdom.

Mr. Kasongo explained that the President will participate in crop field visit and tour exhibition stands for Agro dealers.

He said the President is also expected to return to Lusaka after the end of the programme.

This year’s National Agriculture field day is being held under the theme “Transforming Agriculture Sector and enriching the lives of farmers and consumers for generations to come.

