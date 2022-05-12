Some retirees who worked for different government institutions and went on voluntary separation in 1999 are calling on the government to urgently pay them the remaining terminal benefits.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees Michael Zulu, said the team met President Hakainde Hichilema who directed Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba to look into the matter.

Mr. Zulu explained that the team is aware that they are supposed to go directly to Ministry of Finance or Ministry of Justice, but cannot do so because the President directed Minster of Community Development to follow the case.

He said they went to seek audience with the minister as to why the Ministry of Finance has delayed to release the funds and pay them their terminal benefits.

Mr. Zulu said they will match to State House and hear from the President himself, if their issue will not be addressed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba has called on the retirees to give her at least one week to sort out the matter.

Ms Mwamba said government is aware of their plight and will do everything possible to ensure that they are paid their dues.

She further said she has already engaged the Ministry of Finance and is yet to get feedback from the Ministry Justice.

Ms Mwamba said the way forward on the matter would have been reached by Wednesday, next week.

She noted that President Hichilema cares about the plight of the people and that a solution will be found as soon as possible.

Ms Mwamba said it is unfortunate that the retirees have been fighting over the issue for the past 20 years, but however, government is making efforts towards addressing their plight.