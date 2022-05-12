9.5 C
RTSA conducts mobile issuance of driver’s licenses in Kanchibiya

By Chief Editor
Kanchibiya Council Chairperson, Kanungwe Kananyamina has commended the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) for conducting a mobile driver’s license issuance exercise in the district.

Ms. Kananyamina made the recommendation when she visited RTSA officers at Mpepo Primary school to witness the first RTSA Driver’s license issuance outreach exercise in Kanchibiya district yesterday.

She said the Mobile Driver’s license issuance will be done for four days in Kanchibiya District.

She explained that RTSA will conduct a four days mobile issuance of Driver’s license in Mpepo, Chalabesa, Luchembe and Kopa respectively.

The Council Chairperson disclosed that the exercise saw over 40 Drivers securing licenses in Mpepo Chiefdom.

“Am very happy that he Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has today issued more than 40 Driver’s licenses in MPEPO,” Ms. Kananyamina said.

The Council Chairperson has since appreciated RTSA team for the gesture saying it will greatly help Kanchibiya residents easily acquire Driver’s licenses.

She further disclosed that RTSA team will tomorrow continue its outreach at Chalabesa Primary School grounds hence the community must take advantage of the exercise to have their vehicles checked for road worthiness and obtain a Driver’s license.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview Chief Mpepo of the Bemba speaking people in Kanchibiya District has commended RTSA and the office of Kanchibiya Council Chairperson for their efforts to conduct the mobile issuance of driver’s license in District.

Chief Mpepo said it has been very difficult for his subjects to travel to Mpika district which is over 110 kilometers just to have the vehicles checked for road worthiness and obtain Driver’s licenses

The traditional leader has since appealed to Government to consider opening RTSA Offices in Kanchibiya District so as reduce the cost people incur to traveling to Mpika or Kasama Districts in order to access RTSA services.

“This mobile issuance of driver’s license will significantly help reduced the number of Drivers being in conflicts with the law as they will have valued Driver’s license,” said Chief Mpepo.

And one of drivers, John Siulapwa has appreciated RTSA for the gesture saying it has helped them to easily access the much needed RTSA services

Previous articleChinsali PS says ZAF Airstrips in Muchinga need standardization and modernization

