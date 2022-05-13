Five Red Arrows players have made the provisional list of Chipolopolo home-based players summoned by coach Aljosa Asanovic for trials ahead of June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifiers assignment.

The five include 2021/2022 FAZ Super League Golden Boot winner Ricky Banda who clinched the going with 16 goals.

The rest are midfielder Saddam Phiri, defenders Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya and Allan Kapila.

Meanwhile, out-going FAZ Super League champions Zesco United who finished second this season also have five call-ups.

They are led by defender Shemmy Mayembe who got his long-awaited Chipolopolo debut under Asanovic in March.

Goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase, midfielders Kelvin Mubanga and Spencer Sautu are also in the team.

Striker Enock Sakala Junior returns to the fold after initially catching Asanovic’s eye in the All-Stars Versus The Rest friendly played on March 9 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The Arrows and Zesco call-ups are part of a 21-member provisional team that enters camp in Lusaka on May 17.

Chipolopolo will kick off their June dates against tournament hosts Cote d’Ivoire on June 4 in an AFCON Group H friendly away in Abidjan.

Zambia will then return home to play their official Group H qualifier against Comoros on June 11.

Lesotho are the other Group H side whom Zambia will face in a Group H doubleheader this September.