President Hakainde Hichilema has dispelled allegations that government has given back Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta Resources.

The President has urged Zambians not to take serious social media postings about KCM.

Speaking when he arrived in Ndola on the Copperbelt for a one day visit, President HICHILEMA said Government has only engaged the mining investor to see how issues at the firm can be resolved outside court.

He said government wants to bring in investors that will invest in the Konkola Deep Mining Project to ensure increased production.

President Hichilema said his government is keen on resolving all issues in the Mining sector to ensure mineral resources begin to benefit Zambians.

The President also emphasized that government will not allow illegal mining activities, the reason the Ministry of Mines is working on issuance of mining licences.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has directed councils across the country to ensure prudent use of resources.

The Head of State noted that government has dealt with cadres who were collecting money in the markets and bus stations and it is important that Councils do more with the money being collected.

He said there is need to ensure money collected is channeled to cleaning of towns to avoid any Cholera outbreaks.

And Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo said the people on the Copperbelt are happy that the new dawn administration is uniting Zambians.

Mr Matambo said before the 2021 elections, the country was divided and it is important to acknowledge President Hichilema’s agenda to unite the Country.

He further said the people on the Copperbelt are happy with the ongoing recruitment of teachers and Health Workers as well as the increase in the Constituency Development Fund.