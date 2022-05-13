Aljosa Asanovic has unveiled his 23-member provisional Chipolopolo team of home based players.

The highlight of the home-based team announcement is the addition of 2021/2022 FAZ Super League champions Red Arrows’ veteran striker James Chamanga as part of Asanovic’s backroom staff.

The 42-year-old 2012 AFCON winner joins the bench as team mentor.

There is also a recall for forgotten prospect Jimmy Mukeya of promoted Napsa Stars.

Meanwhile, Asanovic said the camp was not only to pick his home-based call-ups for June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifier matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Comoros.

“Our preparations are on course for the game against Ivory Coast on June 3. We start with the local camp where we are looking at the local players and in touch with foreign players whose leagues are still active,” Asanovic told FAZ Media.

“We know that local players also have a clogged calendar ahead with the CHAN and Cosafa that are coming up. Most importantly, the best of the local players will go with us to Ivory Coast and be part of the June 7 home match against Comoros Islands.”

Chipolopolo kickoff camp on May 17 in Lusaka.

TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Gregory Sanjase (Zesco United), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)



DEFENDERS: Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi, Allan Kapila (all Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Miguel Chaiwa (Athletic), Peter Chikola (Kafue Celtic)

MIDFIELDERS: Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Sadam Phiri (Red Arrows, Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Kelvin Kampamba, Spencer Sautu (both Zesco United)



STRIKERS: Albert Kangwanda (Kafue Celtic), Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars), Ricky Banda, James Chamanga (Red Arrows), Enock Sakala junior (Zesco United), Moses Phiri (Zanaco)