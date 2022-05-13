THE Patriotic Front (PF) party has charged that the trending saga of the FTJ Chiluba University in Luapula province is a ploy by the UPND Alliance government to divert people’s attention from real issues on the ground.
PF Acting Secretary-General MCC Hon Nickson Chilangwa said the UPND wants to use the abandoned project to paint the PF as a corrupt party whilst promoting selfish agendas like in the mining sector.
And Hon Chilangwa explained that his role in the project was merely that of administrative because he was the sitting Provincial Minister as everything else was centrally done in Lusaka. He however said it is no secret that successive governments had previously abandoned or suspended projects for various reasons and the FTJ Chiluba University is one of them.
In a press briefing yesterday, Hon Chilangwa said it is in the public domain that a lot of projects that were below 80 per cent completion rate were suspended in under the PF rule but wondered why the party in government wants to indict the party on one project. He has therefore urged journalists to probe the matter and find out whether the money for the FTJ Chiluba University was paid and to whom the money was paid.
“Ba Hon Charles Milupi is sitting next to Hon Situmbeko Musokotwane the Minister of Finance. He should tell him to ask Hon Felix Mutati whether the money was paid because he was our Finance Minister then,” Hon Chilangwa said.
Meanwhile, former Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo said the much talked about $33m for the FTJ University is a figure that was split between two universities, FTJ Chiluba University and the Northern University.
Prof. Luo clarified that the money for the construction of the Universities was a loan from the Chinese government.
“If the then Minister of Finance was here, he would have given a proper explanation,” Prof Luo said.
She explained that the government had decided to slow down on all pipeline projects because there were concerns that it had overborrowed.
“FTJ University was still a pipeline project because it was just at no more than 5 per cent completion rate and that meant that it was affected by the decision by Cabinet to slow down on projects below 80 per cent,” Prof. Luo explained.
She said the contractor who had already moved on-site could not proceed because they were waiting for the government to clear the position so that money could be released for the construction of the two universities.
Prof Luo said the Ministry of Higher Education was not involved at any point to disburse funds or give legal opinions but in negotiating that the project should take place.
“Once the project is approved, the necessary paperwork is done through the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General’s office and the Ministry of Finance before the actual construction can begin,” she added.
The mater is before investigative agencies and soon it will be court, so save your energy as you will be a witness in court.
Whichever authority to split the money when the money was ment for FTJ, that’s misappropriation of funds a criminal offence too.
The more you explain the more thieves will be caught up.
This is why I say PF needs completely new faces as these old brooms only know one tactic and its crying that they are being victimised …are you denying that money didnt disappear?
We’re all interested to see that there’s a sensible explanation of this matter. That’s the reason we don’t want to see politicians take center-stage in this issue. We want Law Enforcement Agencies to give credible updates on their investigations. It was embarrassing to see Chanda Kabwe make mince out of PAC. The Committee claimed that Chanda used to be the first to sign the tender documents yet when the actual document was perused in turned out to be untrue. Politicians aren’t helping the corruption fight. We were told that a councilor had bought a bank but BoZ has stated that there wasn’t such a transaction. It’s difficult to tell who’s telling lies. Can you sober up and see things in their right perspective?
#2 Tarino Orange, there are some reports that these funds were never disbursed and are at some bank in China. It’s only credible investigations that can bring out the truth because politics of today thrive on misinformation. And it seems both the PF and the UPND are enjoying trading accusations and counter-accusations; they’re having fun
If the government released these funds and paid the contractor based on what has been presented thus far, then they were disbursed. The issue is why has the contract failed to move on site with such a huge down-payment?
I agree partly that UPND Alliance is on the path to ensure people rise against the main opposition party PF. The govt has messed up big time and wants people to direct their anger towards the opposition hence the inflammation of the news on FTJ University project. But why are Mutati and Musokotwane over these allegations and enjoy watching the game from the terraces? Ba PF we need proper coordinated explanation on this matter or else your stronghold in Luapula will soon slide out of your hand.
Bally we’re watching you on the scramble for the mines taking place during your reign whilst you have offered your cadres the dump site as economic benefits.