Entertainment News
Mampi collaborates with Frank Ro on the song “Featuring”

Mampi released an afrobeat song about Lusaka situationships and how people are featuring in other people’s relationships knowing and unknowingly. It’s an upbeat fun and groovy song you can dance to.

