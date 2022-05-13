9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema hails Zambia-USA friendship

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema hails Zambia-USA friendship
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says the government will not change the country’s values to conform to those of the United States of America (USA).

President Hichilema however, acknowledges that Zambia and USA both believe in upholding the rule of law, human rights and tenets of democracy which should not be mistaken that Zambia has adopted American values.

President Hichilema was speaking at State House yesterday afternoon when USA visiting Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez called on him.

President Hichilema lamented that the media has misinterpreted the values the two countries share.

“We are not altering our values to align with American values, these are our values. They happen to be shared by Americans as well,” he said.

And President Hichilema observed that despite the African continent believing in democracy and the rule of law, the gains the continent has made in the past have seen a backward trend lately.

“Of late we have seen a backsliding effect, a bit of extremism coming through on our continents spreading to areas where it was not normal before, Mozambique for example,” he said.

US Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez
US Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez

And President Hichilema thanked the United States Government for supporting Zambia in the area of HIV/AIDS.

“We are grateful for what we have received on behalf of the Zambian People in the HIV space,” he said.

And the President hailed the recent decision by First Quantum Minerals to approve plans for a $1.25 billion expansion of the company’s Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia.

He said the investment by the Canadian firm which has a significant number of American investors is positive for Zambia’s economic growth.

Mr Hichilema wooed the United States to equally invest in other sectors.

He also invited the United States to offer technical expertise and capital to Zambia in the area of electric vehicles.

Speaking earlier, Mr Fernandez hailed Zambia for having huge economic potential.

He said his country stands ready to partner with Zambia to create jobs and prosperity.

Mr Fernandez said the partnership between the two countries is extremely important.

“The US-Zambia partnership is critical to meeting the defining challenges of our time, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis as well as to promote a more inclusive, sustainable global economy and democratic renewal,” he said.

Previous articleKelvin Sampa Arrested for obtaining 1.4 million Kwacha by false pretense

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema hails Zambia-USA friendship

President Hakainde Hichilema says the government will not change the country’s values to conform to those of the United...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema praises China for MICC construction

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the Chinese government for the support rendered towards the construction of the new Mulungushi International Conference Centre which is...
Read more

President Hichilema is tomorrow expected in the Copperbelt

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow Friday, May 13, expected in the Copperbelt Province for a one day working visit. Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine...
Read more

Government raises concern with over enrollment in nursing institutions of learning

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, says the government will not allow over enrolment of students in nursing learning institutions across the country. Ms. Masebo has...
Read more

President Hichilema concludes his Mining Indaba Visit in South Africa

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
President Hakainde Hichilema, has concluded his four days engagements in Cape Town, South Africa where he also attended the 2022 Investing in African Mining...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.