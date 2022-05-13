9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

The Government challenged to promote local drug production

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News The Government challenged to promote local drug production
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Parliamentary Committee on Health, Community Development and Social Services has called on the government to build pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity through the promotion of local drug production in the country.

Committee Chairperson, Christopher Kalila, has disclosed that during the period that the committee has been interrogating the subject of local manufacturing of medicines, it has come to its attention that out of six thousand types of medicines on the Zambian market, only 200 are produced locally.

Dr Kalila who is also a Lukulu East Member of parliament emphasized the need for the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) to begin engaging local manufacturers by awarding them contracts to supply drugs.

“Currently there are only four local producers enjoying government support and the current situation is of concern to the committee that has been interrogating the issue and it shall propose to bring it to the attention of the executive,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kalila said the committee during its tour of local manufacturers of medicines in the Kabwe district was saddened to learn of how International Drug Company is stuck with a stock of drips worth US$ 4.5 Million due to lack of market as the country is importing the items.

He has since appealed to the Ministry of Health to engage the company and procure the essential drug on merit as the gesture will support industries run by citizens.

Previous articleZambia ready to host AU summit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The Government challenged to promote local drug production

The Parliamentary Committee on Health, Community Development and Social Services has called on the government to build pharmaceutical manufacturing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia ready to host AU summit

General News Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo says the government is committed to ensuring that Zambia successfully hosts the 4th Africa Union...
Read more

FTJ Chiluba University Saga is a ploy by UNPD divert people’s attention from real issues-PF

General News Chief Editor - 20
THE Patriotic Front (PF) party has charged that the trending saga of the FTJ Chiluba University in Luapula province is a ploy by the...
Read more

Kelvin Sampa Arrested for obtaining 1.4 million Kwacha by false pretense

General News Chief Editor - 11
United Party for National Development (UPND) Member Kelvin Sampa has been released on police bond after he was arrested for obtaining 1.4 million kwacha...
Read more

Contractor rehabilitating Kariba Dam commits to safety

General News Chief Editor - 1
Razel-BEC a company contracted to carry out part of the rehabilitation works at the Kariba Dam has committed itself to enhance safety and security...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.