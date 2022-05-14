9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Sports
Zambia U17 Beat Azerbaijan U17

Zambia Under- 17 national team on Friday beat Azerbaijan 3-1 on Friday in their second and final game at the Three-Nations UEFA U16 International Developmental Tournament in Georgia.

The result came two days after losing 4-3 on post-match penalties to hosts Georgia following a 1-1 fulltime result.

Zambia took a two-one lead into the break through Luketekelo Joram Kapowa in the 17th minute and Edward Mwale in the 26th minute.

Musa Mamadov scored Azerbaijan’s lone goal in the 28th minute.

Kapowa later completed his brace in the 72nd minute to take Zambia to the top of the round-robin event.

Zambia now awaits the result of Georgia’s game against Azerbaijan on Monday with a win for the latter would confirm Junior Chipolopolo as winners of the UEFA U16 Event.

