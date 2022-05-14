9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Sports
Zambia U17 Secure Friendly Against Georgian Club

Junior Chipolopolo Zambia U17 will end their week-long tournament visit to Georgia on Sunday with a friendly against club side.

Zambia will face Lokomotiv Tbilisi’s junior team as they prepare to leave Georgia where they have been taking part in a UEFA U16 Developmental Tournament from May 10-17.

“It is a welcome move. As you are aware, we were supposed to play three games but as one of our opponents Saudi Arabia did not make it for the tournament,” Zambia U17 coach Aaron Kawangu said.

Saudi Arabia did not travel for the tournament that had attracted Zambia, Azerbaijan and hosts Georgia.
 
“So we had an opportunity to engage Lokomotiv Tbilisi which is one of the clubs with a rich history here in Georgia,” Kawangu said.

“It is a very serious game.  Before coming here, we had planned for three games and this friendly game had replaced the gamer we were supposed to play Saudi Arabia.”

In their two round-robin games, Zambia lost 4-3 on post-match penalties to Georgia on May 11 after a 1-1 draw.

Zambia followed this up on May 13 with a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan.

Junior Chipolopolo now awaits their final status on the standings on May 15 when Georgia faces Azerbaijan.

“Those two games between Georgia and Azerbaijan were good for our team,” Kawangu said.

“We need to test whatever we have done back home at this level to see and be able to measure how we are developing at grassroots level.”

