9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 15, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

COMESA secures almost half a billion dollars for viable infrastructure projects.

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
General News COMESA secures almost half a billion dollars for viable infrastructure projects.
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

COMESA says about $425 Million financed by the World Bank has been allocated for the provision of loans to viable infrastructure projects with private sector interest.

COMESA Energy Economist Malama Chileshe says the off-grid the renewable energy project will be co-implemented by COMESA and the Trade and Development Bank, aims at supporting the creation of an environment that is conducive for private sector investment in infrastructure.

Mr. Chileshe says renewable energy is one of the main focus areas of the regional infrastructure finance facility (RIFF).

He has told Hot FM News that to gain a better understanding of the subsector, COMESA commissioned a study on off-grid renewable energy in the region which has since been concluded.

Meanwhile regional infrastructure finance facility Policy and regulatory Expert Ahid Maeresera said there is a boom in the installed capacity of renewable energy in the world but Africa is only receiving two percent of the energy.

He has insisted the need for commercial banks to understand the importance of providing finance for renewable energy projects.

Previous articleZombe, Lumi Border Posts conduit for illegal trade-Mbao
Next articleRemoval of some legumes from the Farmer Input Support Program is a disaster-Small Scala Farmers

2 COMMENTS

  1. I thought hh is a rich man. Instead of us constantly borrowing why doesn’t he fund these projects? Billionaire pakamwa che. Hahaha. Every man answers to some one. For me it’s god for hh it is the whlte man

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 3

UPND government is giving wealth to foreigners at the expense of Zambians

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has said the UPND government was too fast in giving wealth...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zombe, Lumi Border Posts conduit for illegal trade-Mbao

General News Chief Editor - 2
Northern Province Minister, Leonard Mbao says there is urgent need to improve infrastructure at Zombe and Lumi Border Posts in Mbala district to fully...
Read more

KAGEM emerald enters Guinness world book of records

General News Chief Editor - 5
The world largest piece of gemstone produced by a Zambian mine company has finally secured its place in the Guinness world book of...
Read more

LCC pulls plug on Lusaka Play House Filling Station project

General News Chief Editor - 9
Lusaka City Council has revoked permission granted for the controversial construction of a filling station at Lusaka Play House following public outrage. Lusaka Town Clerk...
Read more

Government to accelerate the inclusion of persons with disabilities in national development

General News Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba says government has put up deliberate efforts to accelerate the inclusion of persons with disabilities...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.