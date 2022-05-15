9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 15, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND government is giving wealth to foreigners at the expense of Zambians

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics UPND government is giving wealth to foreigners at the expense of Zambians
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has said the UPND government was too fast in giving wealth to foreigners at the expense of Zambians who voted for it but warned that the New Dawn government must start preparing itself for a time when Zambians will know the truth.

Speaking on Kasama radio last evening Mr Mundubile who is PF Member of the Central Committee and Mporokoso Central Member of Parliament described the UPND as ” a government of DRAMA” which always wanted to make people, dwell on falsehoods, machinations and insecurity such as summoning public outcry on petty issues as is the Milingo case, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the F. T. J University simply to occupy the minds of Zambians while in the background, they were transferring Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vandata, a so-called investor that failed Zambians before.

Mr Mundubile said, while rich foreigners were getting the mines to run as well as tax holidays, Zambia ended up with the back mountain and said “UPND has long forgotten about the unemployed youths who voted for the party in power now and doesn’t care about the economy any more because they have too much trust in the foreigners” and hope to realize their dreams.

Mr Mundubile called on the New Dawn government to change their focus and focus on Zambians and reduce the cost of living adding, that Zambians must demand the mines and not the BLACK MOUNTAIN, adding that issues of grabbing PF vehicles and calling everyone a thief, arresting people and paralysing operations the of opposition was only a ploy to divert the attention of Zambians in order for them to do things that will leave Zambians crying for decades.

Mr Mundubile explained that there was no law for political parties to disclose the sources of their funding and asking PF alone to explain how they bought their vehicles was one thing Zambians did not expect adding, “MMD bought their own vehicles while the UPND also has vehicles they bought and nobody is questioning them, wondering why they labelled ” the entire PF ‘thieves’ but were busy celebrating the so-called thieves who defect into their part.

Mr Mundubile said what the UPND was doing was the persecution of the worst kind even in the absence of evidence and said when the UPND talked about getting rid of caderism, they lied because *”now we see worse cadres who attack people even at court premises.

Mr Mundubile said prices are going up and life has become unbearable because UPND has diverted its attention to the rich foreigners while neglecting poor Zambian citizens and that there will be a time when people are going to find out the truth, and UPND should prepare for that time because they will have a lot of explaining to do.

Mr Mundubile said the UPND was so busy trying to “kill the opposition” calling them names, and persecuting everyone but wondered why they were celebrating each time they welcomed a defector into their party adding: “how do you celebrate so much when one of those you knew as a thief joins you?”

*He explained that no vehicle was bought using government resources* and said “just like the MMD, or even the UPND, they have well-wishers and other sympathizers who fund political parties or buy them vehicles.

Previous articleRemoval of some legumes from the Farmer Input Support Program is a disaster-Small Scala Farmers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND government is giving wealth to foreigners at the expense of Zambians

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has said the UPND government was too fast in giving wealth...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Africans elect leaders who turn out to be sellouts and western puppets

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 34
KENYAN Pan-Africanist Professor Patrick Lumumba says it extremely unfortunate that many people who are being elected into leadership in Africa are turning out to...
Read more

It’s not a good idea to have a businessman as the republic president-Kalaba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Opposition Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has said that it is not a good idea to have a businessman as the republic president. Mr. Kalaba...
Read more

Retirees appeal to government to urgently pay them the remaining terminal benefits

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Some retirees who worked for different government institutions and went on voluntary separation in 1999 are calling on the government to urgently pay them...
Read more

Eastern Province PF officials differ over when forthcoming party convention

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
Eastern Province Patriotic Front senior officials have differed over their views on whether the forthcoming party convention must take place. While PF Provincial Information and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.