Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has said the UPND government was too fast in giving wealth to foreigners at the expense of Zambians who voted for it but warned that the New Dawn government must start preparing itself for a time when Zambians will know the truth.

Speaking on Kasama radio last evening Mr Mundubile who is PF Member of the Central Committee and Mporokoso Central Member of Parliament described the UPND as ” a government of DRAMA” which always wanted to make people, dwell on falsehoods, machinations and insecurity such as summoning public outcry on petty issues as is the Milingo case, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the F. T. J University simply to occupy the minds of Zambians while in the background, they were transferring Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vandata, a so-called investor that failed Zambians before.

Mr Mundubile said, while rich foreigners were getting the mines to run as well as tax holidays, Zambia ended up with the back mountain and said “UPND has long forgotten about the unemployed youths who voted for the party in power now and doesn’t care about the economy any more because they have too much trust in the foreigners” and hope to realize their dreams.

Mr Mundubile called on the New Dawn government to change their focus and focus on Zambians and reduce the cost of living adding, that Zambians must demand the mines and not the BLACK MOUNTAIN, adding that issues of grabbing PF vehicles and calling everyone a thief, arresting people and paralysing operations the of opposition was only a ploy to divert the attention of Zambians in order for them to do things that will leave Zambians crying for decades.

Mr Mundubile explained that there was no law for political parties to disclose the sources of their funding and asking PF alone to explain how they bought their vehicles was one thing Zambians did not expect adding, “MMD bought their own vehicles while the UPND also has vehicles they bought and nobody is questioning them, wondering why they labelled ” the entire PF ‘thieves’ but were busy celebrating the so-called thieves who defect into their part.

Mr Mundubile said what the UPND was doing was the persecution of the worst kind even in the absence of evidence and said when the UPND talked about getting rid of caderism, they lied because *”now we see worse cadres who attack people even at court premises.

Mr Mundubile said prices are going up and life has become unbearable because UPND has diverted its attention to the rich foreigners while neglecting poor Zambian citizens and that there will be a time when people are going to find out the truth, and UPND should prepare for that time because they will have a lot of explaining to do.

Mr Mundubile said the UPND was so busy trying to “kill the opposition” calling them names, and persecuting everyone but wondered why they were celebrating each time they welcomed a defector into their party adding: “how do you celebrate so much when one of those you knew as a thief joins you?”

*He explained that no vehicle was bought using government resources* and said “just like the MMD, or even the UPND, they have well-wishers and other sympathizers who fund political parties or buy them vehicles.