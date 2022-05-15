Junior Chipolopolo Zambia Under-17 national team wrapped up their visit to Georgia with a friendly win on Sunday over Lokomotiv Tbilisi’s Academy side.

Zambia beat Lokomotiv Tbilisi 1-0 on the sidelines of the UEFA U16 Development Tournament that closes on May 16.

Luketekelo Joram Kapowa scored the games’ only goal in the 12th minute s from an assist by Emmanuel Mwanza.

The match comes after Zambia wrapped up the three-nation round robin tournament with a 4-3 post-match penalty loss to hosts Georgia following a 1-1 draw on May 11 and later beat Azerbaijan 3-1 on May 13.

“It was an opportunity that is rarely presented to youth teams. We were playing away from home in Georgia and then playing a club like the one we played today was a great opportunity,” Zambia U16 coach Aaron Kawanga said.

“It was a great measure for players who have the potential to become professionals, and I think if they can stand up against a team like the one we played, then I think the future is bright to have more players in Europe.”

Zambia will know their final tournament status on May 16 when Georgia and Azerbaijan play their final game of the junior event that was reduced from a fourth team competition after Saudi Arabia failed to show up.