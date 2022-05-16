9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...
EconomyFeature Economy
Updated:

US commends FQM for injecting U$1.35 billion in copper Production

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy Feature Economy US commends FQM for injecting U$1.35 billion in copper Production
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose  Fernandez has commended  First Quantum Minerals (FQM) for injecting 1.35 billion dollar investment in Zambia.

The Department of State representative has also praised the company for its safe and efficient operations.He said this during a visit to FQM’s Trident operations at Kalumbila in North-Western Province.

The US delegation Under Secretary and US Embassy Zambia Chargé d’Affaires Martin  Dale toured the mine in Kalumbila accompanied by FQM’s Government Affairs Specialist, Godwin Beene and the mine’s Acting General Manager Junior Keyser .

FQM Zambia was recently ranked as the 6th largest copper producer in the world, and the diplomats were keen to see for themselves the investment that has gone into the Trident operations and the environmental and safety measures the mine has put in place to make Trident a world class operation.

Mr. Fernandez  said Zambia needs more foreign investment, and that the country has a government that has made it priority to attract foreign investment.

After the tour, Mr. Fernandez said he was impressed with the mining operations at Sentinel, which achieved copper production of 233,000 tonnes in 2021.

This is according to a statement released  in Lusaka today .

Previous articleChanda Kabwe appears before ACC for questioning

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature EconomySupport Editor - 0

US commends FQM for injecting U$1.35 billion in copper Production

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose  Fernandez has commended  First Quantum Minerals...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Farmers Union against the curtailing Grain exports in favor of value added products

Feature Economy editor - 2
The Zambia National Farmers Union has voiced its concern against any policy that would  seek to promote value addition only by curtailing grain exports....
Read more

Citizen’s Empowerment Vs Lazard: Restructuring Zambia’s Debt.

Feature Economy Chief Editor - 19
By Mwamba Peni II From the onset, I am sure you are aware by now that both the Minister responsible for Finance and the Governor...
Read more

FQM Kalumbila and Kansashi job losses not merry

Feature Economy editor - 11
Based on a company memo dated December 21, First Quantum Minerals (FQM), follows the lead of Mopani Copper Mines, of cutting thousands of jobs...
Read more

Response to the Final Draft Land Policy

Feature Economy editor - 4
The Final Draft of the Land Policy, as published in December 2017, hasn’t addressed or provided enough unambiguous details on some of the fundamental...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.