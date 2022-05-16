National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA) Board Chairperson Dr. Richard Mwinga has said the provision of quality health care services is key if the National Health Insurance Scheme is to be appreciated by its members.

Speaking, when he toured the General Hospital in Kafue District, Dr. Mwinga said the provision of quality health care services will attract more people to get registered on the scheme.

He said NHIMA accredited facilities should ensure that drugs are available at all times so that members access a complete service.

Dr. Mwinga noted that the availability of drugs and efficiency in the dispensation of health services will help achieve the purpose of the scheme and to attain universal health care by 2030

“The board would like to ensure that quality health care services are provided to the members. The members have a lot of expectations in terms of service delivery from various institutions” Dr. Mwinga said.

Kafue Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Mirriam Chonya has also appealed to NHIMA management to quickly address the challenges surrounding the scheme.

Ms. Chonya pointed out that one of the major challenges that Kafue General Hospital is facing is the non-availability of drugs at the facility.

“There a number of issues surrounding NHIMA, it’s good that you are taking a step to resolve some of the challenges,”

She said the scheme is a good initiative that will enhance access to quality health care.

Meanwhile, Kafue Hospital Administrator Patricia Namtowe said there are no NHIMA accredited Pharmacies to supplement the availability of drugs in the district.

“The other challenge that we are facing is lack of transport, we only have one utility vehicle which is also used as an ambulance,” Ms. Namutowe said.