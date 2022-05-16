9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...
General NewsFeature General
Updated:

Health Insurance Scheme key to providing better health care – Mwinga

By Support Editor
53 views
0
General News Feature General Health Insurance Scheme key to providing better health care - Mwinga
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA)  Board Chairperson Dr. Richard Mwinga has said the provision of quality health care services is key if the National Health Insurance Scheme is to be appreciated by its members.
Speaking, when he toured the General Hospital in Kafue District, Dr. Mwinga said the provision of quality health care services will attract more people to get registered on the scheme.
He said NHIMA accredited facilities should ensure that drugs are available at all times so that members access a complete service.

Dr. Mwinga noted that the availability of drugs and efficiency in the dispensation of health services will help achieve the purpose of the scheme and to attain universal health care by 2030
“The board would like to ensure that quality health care services are provided to the members. The members have a lot of expectations in terms of service delivery from various institutions” Dr. Mwinga said.

Kafue Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Mirriam Chonya has also appealed to NHIMA management to quickly address the challenges surrounding the scheme.

Ms. Chonya pointed out that one of the major challenges that Kafue General Hospital is facing is the non-availability of drugs at the facility.

“There a number of issues surrounding NHIMA, it’s good that you are taking a step to resolve some of the challenges,”

She said the scheme is a good initiative that will enhance access to quality health care.
Meanwhile, Kafue Hospital Administrator Patricia Namtowe said there are no NHIMA accredited Pharmacies to supplement the availability of drugs in the district.

“The other challenge that we are facing is lack of transport, we only have one utility vehicle which is also used as an ambulance,” Ms. Namutowe said.

Previous articleWith Fuel reduction, consider reducing prices of goods and services , businesses told

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature GeneralSupport Editor - 0

Health Insurance Scheme key to providing better health care – Mwinga

  National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA)  Board Chairperson Dr. Richard Mwinga has said the provision of quality health care services...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

IDE launches 7.8 million agriculture project in Zambia

Feature General Support Editor - 2
The International Development Enterprise has launched a 7-point 8 million Canadian dollar project dubbed ‘her time to Grow’ as a way of empowering 10...
Read more

President Hichilema dispels allegations of handing KCM to Vedanta

Feature General Support Editor - 23
President Hakainde Hichilema has dispelled allegations that  government has given back Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta Resources. The President has urged Zambians not to...
Read more

Retrieve illegal firearm-police urged

Feature General Support Editor - 0
Lwimba ward councilor Chongwe district has called on Zambia police service in Chongwe district to consider carrying out an operation to retrieve illegal firearms...
Read more

LT where is my comment!

Feature General editor - 39
After typing out your comment, in response to someone who you feel has completely missed a point and hitting the send button,your comment is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.