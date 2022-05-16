9.5 C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Let the President Fly Out of State House to Decongest Lusaka Roads.

By Chief Editor
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to consider flying out of State House or City Airport to help decongest traffic on the Great East Road.

The Road Safety Group has noted that each time the President is flying out, serious traffic congestions are added to the already congested stretches of the Great East Road between Manda Hill and Airport Turn Off by the presidential motorcade and the scores of vehicles belonging to ministers, defence chiefs and civil servants seeing off the President.

The Road Safety Group therefore advises the President to consider flying out of State House using a helicopter to the airport or alternatively flying out of Lusaka using the ZAF City Airport.

The Road Safety Group believes that if the President avoids using the Great East Road and KK International Airport for his trips, traffic pressure already being experienced on the Great East Road between Manda Hill and Airport Turn Off will not be made worse.

The Road Safety Group also urges the Road Development Agency (RDA) to consider expanding this stretch of the Great East Road to 6 lanes and the Airport Road to 4 lanes so that those that are traveling to and from the KK Airport manage to do so without any further delays.

Previous articleRetrenched workers react angrily to Minister’s statement to HH that all is well on the Copperbelt

