Economy
The Ministry of Finance allocates K 91 Million to the Copperbelt-Kasongo

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Finance has allocated K 91 million in the 2022 budget to the Copperbelt for implementation of programmes.

Addressing the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDDC) meeting held in Ndola today, Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo explained that this represents a 16 per cent increment in the provincial budget allocation compared to 2021 allocation.

Mr Kasongo explained that a total lump sum of K 18 million has been allocated towards the implementation of developmental programmes while K 4.2 million has been given to support revenue generating activities under lands, forestry and survey departments.

Mr. Kasongo stressed that from the allocation, it can be noted that government is eager to improve the livelihood of people.

“UPND government is committed to fulfilling it’s campaign promises and actualize President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement during the opening of the 13th Session of National Assembly.

A step towards this is the disbursement of funds by the treasury for social protection programmes such as payment to retirees, Social Cash Transfer and Food Security Pack.” The P S added.

Additionally, government released K324 million in the first quarter this year as operational support fund to public schools to facilitate the implementation of free education.

Mr Kasongo has since called on stakeholders to support government on the developmental agenda.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kasongo has commended PDCC members for their efforts to ensuring that some of the aspirations in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) in the province were met in the last five years.

He mentioned that some of the notable projects implemented include the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, the Ndola – Kitwe dual carriage way ,New infrastructure in rural districts, health facilities ,police houses and water and sanitation infrastructure.

