Chingola Member of Parliament(MP), Chipoka Mulenga has called on the business community in the district to be considerate and reduce the prices on certain commodities.

Mr. Mulenga who is also Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry says business houses in the district, should reciprocate the reduction in fuel pump prices so that the reduction could be appreciated by consumers.

He wondered why most commodity prices are still high two weeks after government reduced fuel pump prices.

The minister said this when he met representatives of the business community at Chingola Municipal Council chambers to discuss the matter.

Mr. Mulenga stated that it is prudent for prices to go down when there is a reduction in fuel pump prices.

He said it is such matters that his ministry has deployed officers on the ground to see why prices are not going down even after a reduction in fuel pump prices was effected.

Mr. Mulenga further said when government talks about private sector driven economy, realities have to be seen to signify solid collaboration.

On April 30, 2022, the Energy Regulations Board (ERB) reduced fuel pump prices by K2.35 per litre for petrol, K0.58 per litre for diesel and K0.56 per litre for kerosene.