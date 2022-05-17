Chirundu District Commissioner Patrick Kasambila has advised public service workers in the area to work extra hard and be ready to serve in any part of the Town on deployment.

Mr Kasambila explains development in the area will be actualised if public service workers in the area diligently serve even in far-reaching areas of the Town.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kasambila said this during the requiem mass for the late Billy Munthali, held at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Chirundu Congregation.

He described the late Munthali as a dedicated civil servant who readily accepted a transfer from Choma District to work in Chirundu which was shunned by most civil servants then due to lack of social amenities.

The District Commissioner observed that development would be enhanced if all public service workers emulated the late Munthali’s example of hard work and selfless service.

“ The “New Dawn” government is in a hurry to improve the lives of ordinary Zambians hence the need to have reliable public service workers who are ready for public service, “Mr Kasambila said.

And in her homily, the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Chirundu Congregation Reverend –In-charge, Royce Siuluta, said although death still remains a mystery, the family should not despair but seek solace in God.

Earlier, the deceased’s brother, Panji Munthali, said his late young brother was instrumental to the unity of the family.

Late Billy Munthali, 44, is survived by a widow, Mervis Namukonda-Munthali and nine children.

He died in Mtendere General Mission Hospital after an illness.