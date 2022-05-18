9.5 C
Asanovic Hopeful About Mwepu’s Availability For AFCON Qualifiers

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is upbeat about Zambia captain Enock Mwepu’s availability for the June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifying matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Comoros.

The Brighton midfielder has just returned to training following a fortnight out with a groin injury he sustained on April 30 in a 3-0 away win over Wolves that saw his EPL season come to can end with two games left to play.

“Enock has started normal training with his team and I am sure everything will be OK with him,” Asanovic said.

Mwepu has another fortnight to be recover for Zambia’s opening Group H match on June 3 away in Abidjan and the home date against Comoros on June 7 in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Asanovic said he is also optimistic the Zambian passports for defenders Aime Mabika of USA MSL side Inter Miami and Frankie Musonda of Scottish second tier club Raith Rovers would be issued in time by Home Affairs.

The duo made their Chipolopolo debuts in March friendlies against Congo Brazzaville and Benin but can only feature in qualifiers and tournaments with Zambian passports.

Meanwhile, 22 home-based Chipolopolo players entered camp in Lusaka on Tuesday evening and held their first training session on Wednesday morning at Edwin Emboela Stadium.

The team will leave for Ghana on May 25 where Chipolopolo will hold a training camp n e route to Cote d’Ivoire.

All the foreign-based call-ups that Asanovic has yet to unveil are expected to join the team in Ghana.

