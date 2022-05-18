9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
General News
Changala opposed to calls for the abolishment of the Constitutional Court

Human rights defender Brebner Changala has opposed calls for the abolishment of the Constitutional Court as suggested by UPND youths in North-Western province.

UPND youths in North-Western province are calling for the abolishment of the constitutional court questioning the capacity of its judges whom they are accusing of being patriotic front sympathizers.

But in an interview, Mr Changala noted that what Zambia needs are judicial reforms that will also address concerns that people may have regarding the concourt.

Mr Changala has since advised the UPND supporters not to be emotional as their reasons do not justify calls to abolish the concourt, an organ of government which is important for the interpretation of the constitution.

He is further appealing to the ruling leadership not to allow its supporters to attack individual judges of the concourt, saying the party in power now has the mandate to correct the situation using legal means.

