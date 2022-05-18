9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Economy
JCTR calls for accountability

By Chief Editor
The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has stressed the need for social accountability in communities.

JCTR Programs Officer Brother Maximus Chongo says social accountability is an important element as it provides checks and balances to duty bearers when implementing government programs.

Br. Chongo states that citizens need to hold their duty bearers accountable in the various areas to avoid misuse and misappropriation of resources entrusted to them by Government.

Br. Chongo said this during a one day training workshop for Stakeholders on Social Accountability held at Fifungo Primary School in Masaiti District.

“ Failure to provide checks and balances meant for government projects has led some of the duty bearers to abuse public resources for personal gain, “ he said.

Mr. Chongo further stated that JCTR under the umbrella of sustainable change for children’s rights will continue to advocate for the need to involve children in the planning and implentation of developmental projects at the community level.

And Kashitu Ward Area Coordinating Committee Chairperson Peter Mumba commended JCTR for training the community in Masaiti in social accountability.

Mr. Mumba said with the current tendencies of abuse of office and authority by the duty bearer, it imperative that citizens begin to demand accountability in the governance process.

