Kalulushi Modern Stars players have saluted the sponsorship deal their FAZ Copperbelt Division One side has secured from Kalulushi Municipal Council.

Modern Stars and Council on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the local authority pump into the club a grant worth K1,000, 000 in the first year.

The initial grant will go toward players welfare and rehabilitation of Independence Stadium, the home of Modern Stars.

Club Captain Misheck Mweetwa said the sponsorship will motivate players to win promotion to the National Division One and later to the Super Division.

“We are very happy to receive this sponsorship.We have suffered for a long time. I came here in June, 2018,” Mweetwa said.

Mweetwa said players faced many challenges at Modern Stars owing to lack of sponsorship.

“Salaries were not coming. We used to beg money for survival,” he said.

“As long as we have sponsorship we can do it. We will do better than we have been doing without sponsors.The main reason council has come in they want us to go to Division One and Super Division. We know we can do it. We just have to work together,” Mweetwa said.

ZCCM used to sponsor Kalulushi before privatisation.