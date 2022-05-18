9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Economy
Updated:

We’ll tackle challenges inhibiting growth-Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing challenges that are inhibiting economic growth in the country.

President Hichilema said the country’s debt continues to stand in the way of economic recovery but revealed that the government is doing all it can to restructure the debt and plough resources into productive sectors of the economy.

“We want to cut extravagance in government expenditure ourselves to release resources for development,” said President Hichilema.

Speaking on a panel discussion during the EU-Zambia Economic Forum in Lusaka today, President Hichilema said addressing rigidness is cardinal to cultivating and promoting an environment conducive for business.

The President said his administration is working towards changing the way government functions and operates in order to unlock the country’s economic potential.

“To rebuild the economy, we need an attractive business environment,” stressed President Hichilema.

The Head of State further said there was need to send a clear and strong message that Zambia is ready for business partnerships.

“We are here looking for partners, to work with, to grow what is there, businesses that Are there,” he said.


And President Hichilema has said it is time that Zambia’s economy transitioned to a green economy model in line with her pledge at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) Glasgow summit of reducing green gas emissions.

The President said there is need to change the narrative about Zambia’s economic outlook to ensure that benefits trickle down to ordinary Zambians.

President Hichilema said he is surprised that people feel threatened about Zambia and DRC’s electric battery initiative.

He has since called for support to ensure that Zambia and the DRC realise their potential from the vast natural resource endowments the two countries have.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has called for removal of Visa fees which he said Inhibit tourism growth in the country.

The President observed that tourists must be allowed to come into the country free of charge so as to increase tourism arrivals.

He said the country can benefit a lot from monies spent on accommodation and other tourism related services than a Visa fee.

And speaking at the same panel discussion, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said there is need to mechanise small scale farmers.

Mr Wojciechowski said stakeholders must initiate and facilitate the production of agricultural equipment specifically tailored to the needs of small scale farmers.

He said small scale farmers from Zambia and the world at large produce a larger portion of the world’s food hence need extended and specialised support to ensure global food security.

The EU Agriculture Commissioner said the EU recognises Zambia’s natural resource endowments and will work towards creating partnerships to benefit from the initiative.

Previous articleJCTR calls for accountability

