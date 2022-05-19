The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested nine (9) people from various parts of the country for unlawful cultivation and trafficking in over 767 Kilograms of cannabis contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga has confirmed that the nine suspects arrested in Luapula, Southern, Muchinga and North Western Provinces are detained in police custody and will appear in court.

“In Luapula Province, the Commission has arrested Alex Chanda, a male aged 22 years of Daison Village in Nchelenge District for trafficking in 3,261 balls of cannabis weighing 8.86 Kilograms. In a separate incident, the Commission has arrested Vincent Mwape, a male aged 57 years of Chabala Village in Chembe District for trafficking in 52 Kilograms of loose cannabis,” Mr. Kamanga revealed.

“Another suspect identified as Sam Mwanakatwe Chiluba, a male aged 29 years of Chief Nsonga area in Milenge District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of 10.2 Kilograms of fresh cannabis plants. Further the Commission has arrested Davis Kasongo, a male aged 36 years of Mwansabombwe Village in Chembe District for trafficking in 22 Kilograms of loose cannabis,” he said.

Mr. Kamanga added:”In Southern Province, the Commission has arrested Harry Bubala, a male aged 53 years of Kataba Area in Mazabuka District for unlawful cultivation of 610 Kilograms of cannabis plants and trafficking in 713 grams of cannabis.”

Mr. Kamanga said a 59 year old man of Chinsali District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of 15 Kilograms of fresh cannabis.

“In Muchinga Province, the Commission has arrested Kenneth Bowa, a male aged 29 years of Chifumu Village in Chinsali District for unlawful cultivation of 35.6 Kilograms of fresh cannabis plants and trafficking in 8.6 Grams of loose cannabis. In a separate incident, the Commission has arrested Osward Siwakwi, a male aged 59 years of the same Village in Chinsali District for unlawful cultivation of 15 Kilograms of fresh cannabis plants and trafficking in 20 Grams of loose cannabis and 4.8 Grams of cannabis seeds,” he stated.

Mr. Kamanga concluded:”In North-Western Province, the Commission has arrested Elvis Kalinyongi, a male aged 35 years of Kewumba Area in Ikelengi District for trafficking in 8 Kilograms of loose cannabis. In a separate incident, Larry Sachandu, a male aged 28 years of Kachiza Area has been arrested for trafficking in 5.4 Kilograms of loose cannabis. The suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court.”