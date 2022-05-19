9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 19, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Lusambo gets back his house as Court rules that warrant of seizure was irregularly issued to ACC

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Lusambo gets back his house as Court rules that warrant of seizure...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has today ruled that the warrant of seizure on Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo’s house be set aside.

The ruling means that Mr. Lusambo can now take possession of the property located Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area.

The Anti Corruption Commission had on April 13th 2022 seized Mr. Lusambo’s property on allegations that the property was acquired from proceeds of crime.

But Lusaka Magistrate Albert Mwaba ruled that the document which was issued as warrant of seizure on 13 April, 2022, be and is hereby set aside.

Magistrate Mwaba stated that Mr. Lusambo’s lawyers had argued that the properties in question were already under a restriction notice issued by the Anti- Corruption Director General when the court issued the warrant of seizure in question and that the lawyer for the state never countered this issue, and thus, it goes without saying that a restriction notice was in force at the time the warrant of seizure was issued.

“From the definition of seizure under the Anti-Corruption Act no 3 of 2012, it is clear that both warrant and restriction notice have same effect. Therefore, applying for a warrant of seizure on a properties subject of a restriction notice was nothing but an abuse of process,” the ruling read in part.

Magistrate Mwaba charged the warrant of seizure was irregularly issued as an affidavit in support was not filed in court as required by law.

“To cap it all, the said warrant of seizure does not serve the purpose for which it was intended. And even if it did, it could still not be in order to have both warrant of seizure and restriction notice on the same properties in force at the same time,” he ruled.

“For the foregoing, the application to set aside the document which prima facie is warrant of seizure is allowed.”

Previous articleRural women prone to climate change

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Lusambo gets back his house as Court rules that warrant of seizure was irregularly issued to ACC

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has today ruled that the warrant of seizure on Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo’s...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Public urged to take advantage of Public Protector office

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Office of the Public Protector (OPP), has expressed happiness with the political will exhibited by government to address maladministration in the public sector. OPP...
Read more

Copperbelt Province tops GBV Case

General News Chief Editor - 2
Copperbelt Province recorded the highest number of Gender Based violence GBV cases last year, Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu has said. Mrs...
Read more

Changala opposed to calls for the abolishment of the Constitutional Court

General News Chief Editor - 6
Human rights defender Brebner Changala has opposed calls for the abolishment of the Constitutional Court as suggested by UPND youths in North-Western province. UPND youths...
Read more

Swedish, Finnish Embassies in Zambia fly gay pride flag as Emmanuel Mwamba demands answers from Ministry of Foreign Affairs

General News Chief Editor - 44
Swedish and Finnish Embassies in Lusaka on Tuesday flew the Rainbow flag, a symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQI) movement...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.