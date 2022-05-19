9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Economy
Mulyata calls for more investment in Lusaka

Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has called for increased investment in Lusaka Province.

She said this will create more jobs opportunities for Lusaka residents.

She said that government is focusing on creating an investment climate that benefits both investors and the country.

Speaking during the official opening of the 50th Hungry Lion store in the country, Mrs Mulyata noted that the new store is worth K 7 million.

She said that the store has been supporting the economy by sourcing most of its products locally.

The Provincial Minister commended the company for creating more than 1000 jobs to Zambians around the country.

Mrs. Mulyata added that Hungry Lion has created jobs for the youths for the past 20 years of existence in the country.

And Hungry Lion Board Chairperson, Charles Bota says the company has 1,250 workers dotted around the country.

 

