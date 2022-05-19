9.5 C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Public urged to take advantage of Public Protector office

The Office of the Public Protector (OPP), has expressed happiness with the political will exhibited by government to address maladministration in the public sector.

OPP Public Relations Officer, Smart Kalaluka said this is a positive move considering the alleged rampant maladministration in the previous regime, which was not being addressed.

Speaking during a sensitization meeting for Heads of Government Departments in Mazabuka, Mr. Kalaluka said most people who were allegedly subjected to maladministration during the previous regime, were coming forward to register their complaints.

“People who claim to have been abused while seeking public services especially during the reign of the previous Government are now coming forward to register their complaints with us,” he said.

Mr. Kalaluka further said the Office of the Public Protector handled a total of 622 maladministration cases during the first quarter of 2022.

He explained that the OPP had intensified sensitization meetings and activities for people in both the formal and informal sector for them to know where to report potential cases, and which procedures to follow.

“A lot of resources are being channeled to address maladministration in public institutions. We are now going into communities to sensitise members of the public that they cannot just die in silence due to practices that subject them to injustice,” he said.

And Mr. Kalaluka called on officers in public institutions to operate within the confines of the law.

In accordance with the Public Protector Act Number 15 of 2016, the Public Protector’s Mandate is to investigate and redress grievances of maladministration in the public sector in order to improve administrative practices, good governance and enhance service delivery.

