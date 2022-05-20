Over 60 junior golfers in Kalumbila area on Thursday took to Kalumbila golf course to compete in the one-day junior golf championship organised by FQM Trident Limited.

The boys and girls were selected from communities around the Kalumbila Mine.

Most of the youngsters are part of the newly formed junior golf academy being spearheaded by the mine.

Gabriel Khumalo scooped the championship in category A after finishing 18 holes.

Tinovimba Muzinda emerged second overall followed by Abraham Mukaso.

Xholani Nhlani won category B of the championship followed by Emmanuel Zulu and Nathan Kumanda after finishing three holes.

FQM Trident Limited assistant general manager Junior Keyser pledged the mine’s commitment to supporting junior golf.

“Golf is such a good sport to teach young people not even young people but people discipline, integrity and sportsmanship so that is why we support initiatives like these. Today we are rewarded with over 60 kids and most of them are from our local community,” Keyser told reporters.

“We want to bring this lovely sport to the people of Kalumbila. We are having some of the best coaches available teaching them (junior golfers) the right techniques, the right discipline,” he said.

This is the second edition of the junior golf championship organised by the mining firm.