9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 20, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

FQM Host Junior Golf Tournament at Kalumbila

By sports
53 views
0
Sports FQM Host Junior Golf Tournament at Kalumbila
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Over 60 junior golfers in Kalumbila area on Thursday took to Kalumbila golf course to compete in the one-day junior golf championship organised by FQM Trident Limited.

The boys and girls were selected from communities around the Kalumbila Mine.

Most of the youngsters are part of the newly formed junior golf academy being spearheaded by the mine.

Gabriel Khumalo scooped the championship in category A after finishing 18 holes.

Tinovimba Muzinda emerged second overall followed by Abraham Mukaso.

Xholani Nhlani won category B of the championship followed by Emmanuel Zulu and Nathan Kumanda after finishing three holes.

FQM Trident Limited assistant general manager Junior Keyser pledged the mine’s commitment to supporting junior golf.

“Golf is such a good sport to teach young people not even young people but people discipline, integrity and sportsmanship so that is why we support initiatives like these. Today we are rewarded with over 60 kids and most of them are from our local community,” Keyser told reporters.

“We want to bring this lovely sport to the people of Kalumbila. We are having some of the best coaches available teaching them (junior golfers) the right techniques, the right discipline,” he said.

This is the second edition of the junior golf championship organised by the mining firm.

Previous articleUPND youths bemoan low sensitization on accessing CDF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

FQM Host Junior Golf Tournament at Kalumbila

Over 60 junior golfers in Kalumbila area on Thursday took to Kalumbila golf course to compete in the one-day...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sautu: Local Call-Ups Hungry to Make Chipolopolo Cut

Sports sports - 1
Zesco United midfielder Spencer Sautu says his fellow home-based Chipolopolo call-ups are fighting very hard not just to make the numbers for June’s 2023...
Read more

Fashion’s Europa Cup Dreams Dashed

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala's dream for debut European honours ended in disappointment on Wednesday evening after settling for second best in...
Read more

Asanovic Hopeful About Mwepu’s Availability For AFCON Qualifiers

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic is upbeat about Zambia captain Enock Mwepu's availability for the June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifying matches against Cote d'Ivoire...
Read more

Kalulushi Modern Stars in K1 Million Boost

Sports sports - 0
Kalulushi Modern Stars players have saluted the sponsorship deal their FAZ Copperbelt Division One side has secured from Kalulushi Municipal Council. Modern Stars and Council...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.