9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 20, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Economist welcomes BoZ’s decision to maintain monetary policy rate

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Economist welcomes BoZ’s decision to maintain monetary policy rate
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

An economic and financial analyst has welcomed the decision by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to maintain the monetary policy rate at nine percent.

Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) Economist, Patrick Chileshe, said the decision means that the cost of loans will remain the same to the borrowers, a development he said was positive for the economy.

Dr. Chileshe said maintaining the monetary policy rate is good for a better economy as the level of inflation will reduce thereby stabilising the economy.

He said lenders such as commercial banks will adjust their lending and interest rates downwards.

Dr. Chileshe explained that this will cause many borrowers to flock to banks to get loans to start or grow their businesses.

He added that the Central Bank’s decision to maintain the monetary policy will promote liquidity, which means more cash flow will flood the market.

Dr. Chileshe explained that an increase in cash flow on the market is a good signal for the country to attract investors.

He explained that if inflation keeps on skyrocketing, few people will put the money in banks, making it difficult for the commercial banks to lend to borrowers for their investments.

“This is a signal that inflation will keep going down and more people will run to banks to deposit and borrow for their investments resulting in liquidity and price reduction in goods and services,” he said.

Dr. Chileshe further said the decision by the Central Bank will also spur confidence in the investors who will in turn invest in financial assets such as government bonds among others.

This week, the Bank of Zambia maintained the monetary policy rate at nine percent thereby restoring confidence in the Zambian people especially the business community.

Previous articleBureaucracy hindering access to CDF funds – Nkandu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Economist welcomes BoZ’s decision to maintain monetary policy rate

An economic and financial analyst has welcomed the decision by the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) to maintain the monetary...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt urged to ensure actualising of investment pledges

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
National Union of Miners and Allied Workers has government to ensure that mining companies pledging huge financial investments actualize their pledges. NUMAW...
Read more

Zambian commercial farmers might shy away from growing maize

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Agriculture, Reuben Mtolo, has disclosed that commercial farmers might shy away from planting maize because of the cost of production attached to...
Read more

Bank of Zambia refused to pay ransom to hackers

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Bank of Zambia says it refused to pay ransom to a group known as Hive that was behind a cybersecurity breach that caused...
Read more

Software firm to set up 10m EURO company to transform ZAMPOST

Economy Support Editor - 5
Government has signed an MoU with ASSECO, Europe’s sixth biggest software company to set up a 10-million Euros joint venture company aimed at improving...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.