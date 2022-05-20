Zambia has received over 2.5 million doses of Johnson’s and Johnsons Covid 19 vaccines from Germany, Italy and Croatia through the Covax Facility.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical Services Lackson Kasonka who received the donation at Kenneth Kaunda international airport yesterday, said 1,296,000 doses have come from Germany, while, 1,267,200 doses are from Italy and 7,200 have come from Croatia.

Prof Kasonka said Zambia was nominated to be part of the beneficiaries of these donations through Covax Facility hence the donation.

He said that through the Covax Facility, Zambia had benefited about 7 million doses of Covid 19 vaccinations.

Prof Kasonka who thanked the three counties for their donations said this calls for Zambians to get vaccinated especially through this ongoing countrywide vaccination campaign.

He said the consignment received yesterday brings the total number of vaccines received in the country to about 12,976,810 doses.

And Germany Ambassador to Zambia, Anne Mitchell said the Republic of Germany will continue partnering with Zambia to ensure that the country successful fights the Covid 19 pandemic.

Ms Mitchell has since called on Zambians to get vaccinated and ensure that the cases of Covid 19 are reduced.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Country Representative, Penelope Campbell said UNICEF will also continue to support Zambia in the fight against covid-19 and other related health issues.