Sports
Updated:

Home Affairs Clears Frankie Musonda to Play For Chipolopolo

By sports
Sports Home Affairs Clears Frankie Musonda to Play For Chipolopolo
http://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared Scotland based defender Frankie Musonda to feature for Chipolopolo.

Musonda, 24, of Reith Rovers has been given green light to be issued with the Zambian passport as a naturalized citizen.

Ministry spokesperson Nephas Chifuta said the citizenship board has already issued authority for Musonda to be issued with the passport.

“The position from the perspective of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security is that we did receive a write up from FAZ (Football Association of Zambia) requesting for the naturalization of Frankie Musonda and Aime Mabika and this issue was actually submitted to the committee that presides over matters relating to citizenship. So upon reviewing the two cases the citizenship board has already issued authority for Frankie Musonda to be issued with the passport,” Chifuta told ZNBC.

Musonda is expected to feature for Chipolopolo in the 2023 Africa Cup Group H qualifiers next month against Cote d’Ivoire away in Abidjan on June 3 and against Comoros in Lusaka on June 7.

He was born in England to a Zambian father and English mother.

Musonda debuted for Zambia in a friendly 3–1 win over the Congo on 25, March 2022, scoring his side’s third goal.

Home Affairs Clears Frankie Musonda to Play For Chipolopolo

The Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared Scotland based defender Frankie Musonda to feature for Chipolopolo. Musonda, 24, of Reith...
