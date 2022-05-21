The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has counselled teachers to work with stakeholders and help create classroom space for the learners than complaining of overcrowding in classrooms following the introduction of free education policy in the country.

Teaching Service Commissioner, Clement Sinyinda says it was unfair to deprive young ones from learning based on schools not having classroom space as education was a right for every child.

Commissioner Sinyinda was speaking at Kambule Secondary School Hall in Mongu when he addressed lecturers, headteachers from secondary and primary schools as well as teachers from early childhood education.

Commissioner Sinyinda also says schools are now been well funded in anticipation to improve the quality of education in the country and advised school managements to be using the funds prudently to avoid audit queries.

He also urged teachers to create good learning environments for pupils, to be professional in the execution of their duties, to guide the prospective new teachers and desist from examination malpractices and use of social media to air their grievances.

At the event, Mongu District Commissioner, Morgan Akabeswa said education was a pillar of human capital hence the government’s commitment to prioritize and realign it in order to enhance equitable access to the sector hence no teacher should fail anyone’s child.

And Mongu District Education Board Secretary, Lisimba Ilutombi says Mongu will perform to the expectations of the Teaching Service Commission while Headteacher at saint Jones Secondary School Vincent Kayombo thanked the government for having started the up-grading of teachers and considering those that are not on the payroll.