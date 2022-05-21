9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Stop complaining about overcrowding, create more classroom space-Teaching Commission

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Stop complaining about overcrowding, create more classroom space-Teaching Commission
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has counselled teachers to work with stakeholders and help create classroom space for the learners than complaining of overcrowding in classrooms following the introduction of free education policy in the country.

Teaching Service Commissioner, Clement Sinyinda says it was unfair to deprive young ones from learning based on schools not having classroom space as education was a right for every child.

Commissioner Sinyinda was speaking at Kambule Secondary School Hall in Mongu when he addressed lecturers, headteachers from secondary and primary schools as well as teachers from early childhood education.

Commissioner Sinyinda also says schools are now been well funded in anticipation to improve the quality of education in the country and advised school managements to be using the funds prudently to avoid audit queries.

He also urged teachers to create good learning environments for pupils, to be professional in the execution of their duties, to guide the prospective new teachers and desist from examination malpractices and use of social media to air their grievances.

At the event, Mongu District Commissioner, Morgan Akabeswa said education was a pillar of human capital hence the government’s commitment to prioritize and realign it in order to enhance equitable access to the sector hence no teacher should fail anyone’s child.

And Mongu District Education Board Secretary, Lisimba Ilutombi says Mongu will perform to the expectations of the Teaching Service Commission while Headteacher at saint Jones Secondary School Vincent Kayombo thanked the government for having started the up-grading of teachers and considering those that are not on the payroll.

Previous articleRestrict political parties campaign time, ECZ urged

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Stop complaining about overcrowding, create more classroom space-Teaching Commission

The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has counselled teachers to work with stakeholders and help create classroom space for the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Restrict political parties campaign time, ECZ urged

General News Chief Editor - 0
Stakeholders in North-Western Province have called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to strictly maintain political parties’ campaign timetable to avoid political violence...
Read more

The new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 0
Kasama District Commissioner, Elizabeth Goma says the new dawn administration has a clear agenda for fighting corruption in the country. Mrs. Goma explained...
Read more

Chilufya Tayali Charged for publishing defamatory remarks against the President on his Facebook page

General News Chief Editor - 24
Police in Lukulu has formally charged and arrested Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township of Lusaka for...
Read more

Prisons Care and Counselling Association happy with pro bono framework policy

General News Chief Editor - 1
Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCCA) has commended the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for launching the framework for the provision of pro bono...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.