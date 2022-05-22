9.5 C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
General News
ZRA seize 2 560 bales of second-hand clothes commonly known for smuggling

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized 2 560 bales of second-hand clothes commonly known as Salaula, for smuggling contrary to Section 149 of CAP 322 of the Laws of Zambia.

The seizure was done in the April and May, 2022 with 5 trucks intercepted. Four trucks were intercepted in Nakonde and 1 in Chanida. The total revenue loss exposure was in excess K 1,590,758.02

The attempted smuggling was intercepted by alert ZRA Customs Officers at Nakonde and Chanida border posts when they discovered that the importers had no documentation.

The physical inspection revealed that the goods were second hand clothes.

Both the trucks and goods have since been seized under the offence of smuggling.

ZRA has stepped up enforcement activities in all regions in order to curb smuggling and all other avenues that lead to loss of government revenue.

The Authority has also gone ahead to ensure that where there is attempted smuggling, both the truck and goods are seized.
Smuggling is a a crime and we need to release that it destroys the economy through unfair and uncompetitive pricing. It also deprives the government of the revenue needed to provide the social and economic services.

The Authority wishes to advise everybody in the entire business chain of importing and exporting goods to take full responsibility and ensure that they are doing the right thing.

