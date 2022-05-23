9.5 C
MONDAYS PRO’S HIT LIST: Fit-Again Mwepu Gives Chipolopolo Boost

Enock Mwepu return to action gives Chipolopolo a boost while they are UEFA and promotion issues elsewhere to wrap-up as the curtain comes down on the European football landscape for this season.

=TANZANIA
Rally Bwalya played in Simba SC’s 1-1 away draw against Geita Gold FC on Sunday while compatriot and fellow midfielder Clatous Chama remains sidelined with an injury.
Second placed Simba could relinquish the league title on Monday to Young Africans with five games to spare should the latter win at second from bottom Biashara United.

=RUSSIA
Relegated Arsenal Tula ended their campaign with a second successive loss after going down 2-1 at home on Saturday to Ural.
Klings Kangwa played the full 90 minutes but was not on target.

=ENGLAND
-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu returned from a three-week injury layoff when he came on as a 79th minute substitute in Sunday’s 3-1 home win over West Ham.

-Leicester City: Leicester finished the season on a high when they beat Southampton 4-1 at home on Sunday to end the campaign in 8th position.
Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute.


=DENMARK
-Midtjylland: Midfielder Edward Chilufya played the opening 56 minutes for championship chasers Midtjylland on Sunday and contributed an assist in the league runners-up 3-2 home victory over Randers.
FC Copenhagen has clinched the Danish league title with a match to spare.

-Horsens: Lubambo Musonda is in action on Monday evening away to Fredericia in a match leaders Horsens must win to secure promotion back to the Danish top flight for the first time since 2019.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-Maritzburg United: Friday Samu played the full 90 minutes but was not on target in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over demoted Baroka.
-Sekhukhune United: Toaster Nsabata was in goal for Sekhukhune in Saturday’s 2-2 away draw while Roderick Kabwe too played the full 90 minutes and contributed an assist.

-Kaizer Chiefs: Striker Lazarus Kambole came on in the 66th minute of 10-man Chiefs 2-2 home draw against Swallows.
Kambole was not on target nor was his compatriot at Swallows Mwape Musonda who was substituted in the 90th minute.

