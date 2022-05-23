Chipolopolo will know their 2022 COSAFA Cup opponents next week for the tournament that will be held at the place of their last triumph.

The 2022 COSAFA Cup will be held in Durban, South Africa where Chipolopolo won their last regional title in 2019 under Aggrey Chiyangi.

Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic will not have to wait long to know his sides 2022 COSAFA Cup opponents because the draws will be made on May 31.

Durban is going to host the COSAFA Cup from July 5-17.

Defending champions South Africa and Zambia will go into the draw seeking a record equaling 6th COSAFA Cup crown.

However, due to Zimbabwe’s FIFA ban, the record six-time COSAFA Cup champions will not be in the draws but would be reinstated should the embargo be lifted before the July tournament.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo are heading to the COSAFA Cup hoping to redeem themselves following an unprecedented preliminary group stage exit since the event started in 1997.