Zambian Freedom fighters have appealed for strengthened national unity in order to grow and develop the country economically.

National Chairperson for the Freedom Fighters Association, Bessy Chanda says it is the desire of the association, that the country stands together and grow the nation, through obedience, hard work and discipline, just as they did, when fighting for the country’s liberation.

Speaking in an interview in Lusaka, Ms Chanda noted that people are enjoying the freedom today, which others died for, while others remained disfigured due to the wars, adding that this should be a wakeup call for all Zambians.

“Things were so bad such that black children used to go to dilapidated schools, and sat on the floor, while schools for the whites were so nice well painted and they had desks.” Ms Chanda said.

Ms Chanda recalls that even when seeking health care services, the white people were treated with outmost care and had their own high profiled section, while the blacks received very poor medical care.

She further urged Zambians to cherish the Africa Freedom Day, adding that it is a celebration for the struggle that was overcome by the country’s forefathers.

And Lusaka Chairperson for Freedom Fighters Paul Phiri explained the importance of national unity through the “One Zambia One Nation” slogan which goes beyond tribal or regional boundaries.

President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to officiate at this year’s Africa Freedom Day celebration, which falls on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, under the theme, “Leveraging on National Resources to Boost Food Security.”