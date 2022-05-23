9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 23, 2022
Rural News
An 18 year old man of Katima Mulilo compound in Sesheke district, in Western province has died after a vehicle he was travelling in with his friends was involved in a road traffic accident at Katima Mulilo bridge.

Western Province Police Commanding Officer, Fwambo Siame disclosed the information and identified the deceased as Caleb Matakala aged 18 years old, of Katima Mulilo compound, who died at Yeta district hospital.

ZANIS reports that Mr Siame said among the injured is Jonathan Kasemuka, 22, also of Katima Mulilo compound, who sustained serious head injuries and has since been referred to Lewanika General hospital in Mongu, stating that his condition is critical.

Others who sustained deep cuts and general body pains are Brian Mwendoi aged 25, Mukowa Siyanga aged 24, Sitali Songiso aged 20, and Edward Siasopo aged 23, all of Katima Mulilo compound in Sesheke district.

He further disclosed that the accident happened at around 02 hours on May 21, 2022, after a Toyota Sprinter registration number AUB 1316 driven by Nyambe Nyambe aged 29, of Senanga district hit into two oxen, which were being headed by Ngombo Mubita, of Inyambo compound in Katima Mulilo.

The four, including the driver, are under observation at Yeta district hospital.

Meanwhile, residents of Sesheke district are appealing to the relevant authorities to quickly reinstall lights at Katima Mulilo bridge before more lives are lost.

The body of Caleb Matakala has since been deposited at Yeta district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

