9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Police Service Commission promotes 150 Officers in Southern Province

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Police Service Commission promotes 150 Officers in Southern Province
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police Service Commission has promoted 150 police officers in Southern Province to various ranks.

Commission Chairperson, Peter Machungwa said the promotion is as a result of exceptional performance and prolonged stay in one rank.

Dr. Machungwa was speaking in Choma after the Commission concluded a tour of Southern Province to interact with officers on a number of issues pertaining to their welfare.

He said the tour was aimed at putting into operation the provisions of the decentralization policy as provided for by the constitution Act number two of 2016 and act number 10 of the Service Commission Act.

Dr. Machungwa has further disclosed that following the tour of the province, the Commission has established five human resource management committees in the Police Service and one in the Immigration Department to look into the welfare of officers.

Previous articleZambia monkey pox free

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Police Service Commission promotes 150 Officers in Southern Province

The Zambia Police Service Commission has promoted 150 police officers in Southern Province to various ranks. Commission Chairperson, Peter Machungwa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lusambo hailed for an apology

General News Chief Editor - 1
A Kasama based clergyman has commended former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for apologizing to the Head of State. Pastor Chileshe Musonda of...
Read more

Government concerned about the stagnant Production of Tobacco

General News Chief Editor - 5
Government has raised concern over the static production of tobacco in the country, over the past years. Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri says there...
Read more

Government called upon to curtail selling high potent spirits on the open market

General News Chief Editor - 18
Alcohol Concern Zambia (ACZ) is calling on the government to strengthen legislation to curtail the sale of high potent spirits commonly known as tujilijili...
Read more

Vice President Mutale Nalumango expected in Indonesia

General News Chief Editor - 9
Vice President Mutale Nalumango is expected in Indonesia, to attend the Seventh Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). ZANIS reports that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.