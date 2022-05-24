9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

We have to lower the high cost of fertilizer- Hichilema

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy We have to lower the high cost of fertilizer- Hichilema
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to deal with the cost of fertilizer so that productivity of food is at a low cost.

President Hichilema says Government is working together with farmers and fertilizer suppliers to see that the cost of fertilizer is reduced and to have the commodity produced locally.

He says Government will work to resolve challenges in the economy and that this will resolve problems faced by citizens such as availability and cost of food.

President Hichilema  says his Administration wants to grow the economy so as to create jobs for citizens and better their lives.

The Head of State said this to journalists after an engagement with Fertilizer Suppliers at a Symposium organized by the Zambia National Farmers Union at Mulungushi International Conference centre in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema said the country has a task of boosting  production in the agriculture sector and to ensure that farmers continue to produce more.

He said it is his Administration’s ambition that farmers produce enough for the local market as well as export to the region.
Zambia National Farmers Union President  Jarvis Zimba  said the various stakeholders are trying to resolve the issue of productivity and the cost of production so that the prices of fertilizer are affordable.

Mr. Zimba noted that the current prices of fertilizer are too high for small scale farmers, hence the need to address the matter.

He said the Symposium was held so that Government, together with farmers and fertilizer suppliers can find an amicable solution to the challenges.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo  said President Hichilema has political will to ensure that the agriculture sector thrives.

Previous articleChile one murder, Annie Monta appears in Kitwe Magistrate

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

We have to lower the high cost of fertilizer- Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to deal with the cost of fertilizer so that productivity of food...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tourism has potential to grow economy -Muhanga

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary, Evans Muhanga says there is a need for the tourism sector to grow so that it supports the...
Read more

KCM insolvency mars salary negotiations

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Due to its insolvent position, Konkola Copper Mines ( KCM ) management and the labour movement have suspended negotiations increased salaries. Mineworkers...
Read more

High cooking oil price needs local solution-Mulenga

Economy Support Editor - 3
Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga  says the escalating prices of cooking oil can only be halted when the country becomes self sufficient...
Read more

Kapiri Mposhi receives soya bean processing plant

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has empowered a Kapiri Mposhi based agricultural Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Vaps Zambia Limited Company, with soya...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.