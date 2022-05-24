The government is committed to ensuring efficiency in the police service hence will ensure the provision of transport it adds is critical in curbing crime.

Central Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa says his office will for this reason use part of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to procure vehicles for the police to enhance policing in the region.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kabwe District Commissioner (DC) Lennox Shimwambwa, Mr. Nanjuwa disclosed that cabinet has directed that police should be assisted transport through the CDF.

“I’ve received an application from Division Headquarters in Kabwe but I advised them that all applications should pass through the CDF committee and that they should follow all the CDF guidelines,” Mr. Nanjuwa disclosed.

Mr. Nanjuwa said the country is having a big challenge where issues of crime are reported but the police are not able to move because they do not have transport.

The Provincial Minister added that the government is also aware about the transport challenges in the other sectors like agriculture, education and health among others.

Mr. Nanjuwa said the government was equally looking into the issue of transport for other sector departments for enhanced service delivery.

“We cannot talk of enhancing the education sector when the inspectorate cannot even move. If you go to schools in rural areas most teachers have resorted to doing their personal errands at the expense of the pupils because the inspectorate have no transport to visit schools,” he observed.

He said in order to enhance the education sector in the country, the government should strive to ensure that the inspectorate becomes functional.

And speaking earlier Kabwe District Commissioner (DC) Lennox Shimwambwa said effective implementation of government programmes in the District has become a challenge due to lack of transport in government institutions.

“Issues of transport are the prominent challenges that most government departments are facing in the district. Most of these officers are using their personal vehicles and in some instances even using their own fuel to implement government programmes,” Mr. Shimwambwa said.