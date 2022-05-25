The government has commended the United Kingdom for the continued technical and financial support in various sectors of the economy.

And British High Commission to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has applauded the government for its commitment to provide free education.

Minister of Energy Peter Kapala says Zambia has benefited from the technical and financial assistance from the UK in the areas of health, education, agriculture, mining and energy among others.

Mr. Kapala indicates that the Zambian government is keen to elevate the bilateral relations to greater heights through trade and industry and advance the promotion of peace and good government and support democratic rights such as freedom of expression.

In the energy sector the UK government is supporting the government in the development of a long term electricity support plan which will be an investment sustainable development plan for clean and cheap energy.

The minister said this when he officiated at the celebration of the 96 th Birthday of Queen Elizabeth the Second today in Lusaka at the British’s High Commissioners’ Residence.

‘’As Zambia joins the rest of the Commonwealth nations in Celebrating the Queen’s birthday, we would like to appreciate you for the friendly relations that we share with the United Kingdom based on long lasting relations.

“ Zambia continues to benefit from technical and financial assistance from the UK through the foreign commonwealth, Including health and education, agriculture, Mining and energy private sector development, environment ,water and sanitation, good government and social protection,’’ he said.

Mr.Wooley said his government is backing the free education policy through a multimillion pound programme supporting access to education for thousands of vulnerable girls mostly in the rural areas of the country.

He noted that this is a demonstration of commitment to giving women and girls the opportunity to achieve their full potential and contribute to Zambia’s economic development.

‘’We support the government’s commitment in ensuring that the girls have access to sexual and reproductive health information and services to prevent teenage pregnancies and help girls stay in schools.

“ In our efforts to support Zambian ranger counter poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. In fact in addition to this training the UK soldiers are undertaking this work in Kafue National Park and are currently raising money for the Chunga Primary School in Kafue, Central Province by running six consecutive marathons around Lusaka National Park,’’ he said.