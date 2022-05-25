President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration is putting in place measures aimed at promoting value addition in the country.

President Hichilema points out that the new dawn government has put in place incentives so as to allow farmers to import agricultural machinery for value addition at zero rate.

Mr Hichilema said this when addressing journalists shortly after attending the Zambia National Farmers Union ( ZNFU ) symposium at Mulungushi international Conference centre.

“Yes government is putting in place incentives for farmers to import agriculture machinery for value addition at almost zero rate,” He said.

It is the new dawn government’s goal to turn Zambia into a producing, processing and distribution center for the local and regional market.

Government for this reason is slowly changing the narrative of exporting raw materials as is the case in the mining sector.

The President noted that Zambia has all the natural resources required to produce goods and services.

“Zambia should be a production, processing and distribution center for the local and regional market.”

And explaining that the zero rating of agricultural machinery is aimed at encouraging productivity, Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri indicated that government primarily wants to grow the country’s through increased productivity in the agriculture sector.

However, Mr Phiri stressed that government alone cannot grow the country’s economy hence calls to work with the private sector closely.

The Agriculture Minister has since thanked President Hichilema for accepting to engage with suppliers of fertilizers during the symposium at Mulungushi International Conference centre.

And ocal Journalists have been challenged to be truthful as they discharge their duties by ensuring that they carry factual stories so as to make Zambia the most favourable investment destination.

President Hichilema told journalists during the symposium that irresponsible reporting only dents the country’s image and scare away would be investors.



Earlier, In a bid to lower the cost of food in the country, President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration remains committed to address challenges being faced in the agricultural value chain.

And President Hichilema notes that high fertilizer prices is one of the major barriers that need to be addressed to ensure reduced food prices.

Mr Hichilema explains that his administration will work with key stakeholders among them farmers and fertilizer suppliers to ensure that the prices of fertilizer are reduced and make it readily available.

“ Availability of the commodity will attain if local manufacturing is promoted and supported, “ he says.

The President said this to journalists after an engagement with Fertilizer Suppliers at a Symposium organized by the Zambia National Farmers Union ( ZNFU ), in Lusaka, yesterday.

He said he will continue to engage ley partners in revolving challenges in the economy and those being faced by citizens that will in turn address the high cost of living especially food.

“This is our new way of working, we shall and continue working together and unlock any challenges that we face in our economy, in our communities, food issues and the availability of it,” he said.

He noted that his administration is dedicated to growing the economy and creating job opportunities for the Zambians in order to better their lives.

“In everything we do our first core is to better the lives of the people, create jobs for somebody, we have challenges now in the agriculture sector, to ensure that we do not drop the ball on production of various produce to satisfy the local market and exports, “he explained.

The President further urged the farmers to enhance their production capacity and ensure that there is food security in the country.

And Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Jarvis Zimba commended President Hichilema for devising effective policies that promote the agriculture sector in order to assure food security in the country.

Mr. Zimba explained that President Hichilema has shown political will in addressing issues that affect production of food.

He added that currently various stakeholders are trying to come up with measures to resolve the issue of low productivity and the cost of production so that the prices of fertilizer are affordable.

The current prices of fertilizer are too high for small scale farmers to afford, hence the need to address the matter.

He said this is why the Symposium has been held so that government, together with farmers and fertilizer suppliers can find an amicable solution to the challenges.

