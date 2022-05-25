Chipolopolo’s foreign-based call-ups has swelled to eight at the teams Lusaka camp following Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala arrival who also joined them in training on Wednesday.

The Glasgow Rangers striker is one of 16 overseas players coach Aljosa Asanovic has summoned for June’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifying matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Comoros.

This will also be Fashion’s first assignment under Asanovic after missing the Croats’ March friendlies against Congo-Brazzaville and Benin due to Covid-19.

Asanovic was appointed Chipolopolo coach in January.

“I really wanted to be part of the last two friendlies that I missed due to COVID but I am really happy to be back for the two games. Very important games,” Fashion said.

“Obviously, these games are very important for us, especially the first one. We just have to have confidence and believe that we can win. We don’t need to doubt ourselves, we need to have trust we are getting from the fans.

“This is the time for us to play in the AFCON and I don’t think we have any excuses to give if we fail.”

Also in camp is the South African-based trio of goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata and midfielder Roderick Kabwe of Sekhukhune United and club-less stopper Mwenya Chibwe.

Others are midfielder Emmanuel Banda of Swedish club Djurgarden and TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape.

Defender Frankie Musonda of Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers and Israel-based forward Lameck Banda were the other players at Wednesday’s training.

Chipolopolo are set to depart for Ghana on Thursday where the other half of the 16 foreign-based call-ups will join them for a weeklong transit camp in Accra before heading to Abidjan on June 1.

Zambia battle Cote d’Ivoire on June 3 and later return home to host Comoros on June 7.