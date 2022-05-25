9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Sports
Fashion Joins Chipolopolo Camp

Chipolopolo’s foreign-based  call-ups has swelled  to eight at the teams Lusaka camp following Glasgow Rangers striker Fashion Sakala arrival who also joined them in  training on Wednesday.

The Glasgow Rangers striker is one of 16 overseas players coach Aljosa Asanovic has summoned for June’s 2023 AFCON Group  H qualifying matches against Cote d’Ivoire and Comoros.

This will also be Fashion’s first assignment under Asanovic after missing the Croats’ March friendlies against Congo-Brazzaville and Benin due to Covid-19.

Asanovic was appointed Chipolopolo coach in January.

“I really wanted to be part of the last two friendlies that I missed due to COVID but I am really happy to be back for the two games.  Very important games,” Fashion said.

“Obviously, these games are very important for us, especially the first one. We just have to have confidence and believe that we can win. We don’t need to doubt ourselves, we need to have trust we are getting from the fans.

“This is the time for us to play in the AFCON and I don’t think we have any excuses to give if we fail.”

Also in camp is the South  African-based trio of  goalkeeper  Toaster  Nsabata and  midfielder  Roderick  Kabwe of Sekhukhune United and  club-less stopper  Mwenya  Chibwe.

Others are midfielder Emmanuel Banda of Swedish club Djurgarden and TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape.

Defender Frankie Musonda of Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers and Israel-based forward Lameck Banda were the other players at Wednesday’s training.

Chipolopolo  are set to depart for  Ghana on Thursday  where the other  half of the  16 foreign-based call-ups will  join them for a weeklong transit camp in  Accra  before  heading to  Abidjan on  June 1.

Zambia battle Cote d’Ivoire on June 3 and later return home to host Comoros on June 7.

