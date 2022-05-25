President Hakainde Hichilema has led Service Chiefs and Diplomats accredited to Zambia in laying wreaths at the freedom statue to commemorate the Africa Freedom Day.

The President and his entourage arrived at the freedom Statue in Lusaka this morning at about 09:30 hours.

And in his homily, themed Spiritual Freedom, Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Deputy Director Chaplaincy, Colonel Malcolm Nyambe, said that freedom in the spirit is required for God to reveal what he has for the people of Zambia and the rest of Africa.

Col. Nyambe said Zambians survival depends on the people of Zambia having faith in God and in His will for the country.

He noted that the spiritual freedom that Zambia has, has enabled the country to attain political freedom.

” With the political freedom that we have we are no longer where we used to be. We are now able to make choices without being under pressure and we can freely choose our Presidents and other leaders,” he said.

The Colonel further urged Zambians to guard jealously the freedom that the country has enjoyed over the years.

He also advised the nation to remain a resounding example to other countries and to continue been looked at as a haven of peace.