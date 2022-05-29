9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 29, 2022
President Hichilema’s decision to pardon Chifire is illegal-Ngulube

Lusaka Lawyer and former PF Lawmaker Tutwa Ngulube has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to pardon Gregory Chifire is illegal

Ngulube says it is unlawful to pardon someone who has not served a sentence like in the case of Chifire.

Chifire fled the country to go on exile in 2019 prior to his case of contempt of court by the Supreme Court.

His six year sentence was in absentia while his co-accused a Journalist Derrick Sinjera served part of the sentence before he was pardoned by then president Edgar Lungu.

“A person who is not in prison and not serving a jail sentence cannot be legally pardoned,” Ngulube says. “Pardon relates to punishment and Gregory Chifire was sentenced to six years and he escaped. He has not served any partion of the six years.”

  2. This b oy has no shame at all, how did he pass his law exams? Surely your colleague spent 6 years in jail for calling out corrupt Judges and you are here barking like a rabid d og.

  5. Tarino STFU. Nobody wants to know or cares about your moderation woes. Lusakatimes is moderating you because you spend too much time here writing useless things. Get a life and do something outside of blogging.

    As for the article, this does not surprise us who know first hand how corrupt hh is

  9. My comment is that, matter has to be looked at from the authority to pardon. Does the President have power or not to pardon? The answer is clearly yes. Therefore, it is otiose what sentence one was serving or not serving, as long as there was something to be pardoned for by the person vested with authority or power to do so.

