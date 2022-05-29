9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 29, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

New dawn govt. pledges continued free worshipping

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News New dawn govt. pledges continued free worshipping
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it has created an enabling environment for worship to enable the church to flourish and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the new dawn government has continued to partner with the church in various sectors of society besides offering spiritual guidance to the community.

In a speech read on his behalf by the deputy provincial permanent secretary Daniel Kamenga, Mr Matambo called on the community to offer financial and material support to the Church.

He said this when he joined the Catholic Diocese of Ndola , Immaculate Conception Parish Parish in Luanshya district in a fundraising walk and Luncheon to raise resources for the construction of a modern church building.

And speaking earlier, Parish Priest Mukosai Kanyombo said the church valued the support that government has continued to rendered to the church community.

“ The construction projected is valued at K11 million, and that the church had so far raised K3 million. It will be done in four phases. Currently its on the second phase, “ he said.

The clergyman lamented that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic together with other economic constraints had derailed the progress of the project.

The fundraiser was attended by Luanshya district Commissioner Oncemore Ng’onomo, Luanshya Mayor Charles Mulenga and United Party for National Development Councillors.

The fundraise included a match past soliciting financial assistance and a luncheon.

Previous article85 per cent of girl children absconding classes due to non-availability of sanitary materials
Next articlePatson and Edward Chilufya Join Chipolopolo Camp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature GeneralSupport Editor - 0

Nails, hair of dead Lukulu girl go missing in Hospital Mortuary

Burial of a grade eight Pupil of Lukulu Boarding Secondary School Enah Siyawa who died in Chitokoloki mission Hospital...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CCPC seizes expired goods worth K18, 654 in Muchinga Province

General News Chief Editor - 6
Assorted expired goods worth K18, 654 have been seized in Chinsali district in Muchinga province by a joint team of inspectors. The joint team is...
Read more

Journalists implored to listen more attentively to avoid misquoting their sources

General News Chief Editor - 2
Ahead of the 2022 World Communications Sunday, Catholic Priest Fr. Lewis Mwansa Mutachila has implored the media and journalists to listen more attentively to...
Read more

160 prohibited immigrants apprehended in Lusaka

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Department of Immigration has apprehended 160 people of different nationalities for various immigration related offences. Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati...
Read more

Govt reiterates its pledge not to interfere in media operations

General News Chief Editor - 1
Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Kennedy Kalunga says government will not interfere in the operations of the private media institutions because it...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.