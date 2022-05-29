The government says it has created an enabling environment for worship to enable the church to flourish and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the new dawn government has continued to partner with the church in various sectors of society besides offering spiritual guidance to the community.

In a speech read on his behalf by the deputy provincial permanent secretary Daniel Kamenga, Mr Matambo called on the community to offer financial and material support to the Church.

He said this when he joined the Catholic Diocese of Ndola , Immaculate Conception Parish Parish in Luanshya district in a fundraising walk and Luncheon to raise resources for the construction of a modern church building.

And speaking earlier, Parish Priest Mukosai Kanyombo said the church valued the support that government has continued to rendered to the church community.

“ The construction projected is valued at K11 million, and that the church had so far raised K3 million. It will be done in four phases. Currently its on the second phase, “ he said.

The clergyman lamented that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic together with other economic constraints had derailed the progress of the project.

The fundraiser was attended by Luanshya district Commissioner Oncemore Ng’onomo, Luanshya Mayor Charles Mulenga and United Party for National Development Councillors.

The fundraise included a match past soliciting financial assistance and a luncheon.